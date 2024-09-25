Man charged with multiple counts possession of child porn
By Sgt. Jack Nash PIO OCSO
Posted 9/25/24
The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division received an Internet Crimes Against Children Tip.
During the investigation, a …
I am anchor
Man charged with multiple counts possession of child porn
Posted
By Sgt. Jack Nash PIO OCSO
OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division received an Internet Crimes Against Children Tip.
During the investigation, a residence and suspect were identified in Okeechobee County.
After a thorough investigation, the investigator found probable cause for the arrest of Jay Cannon (25) for violation of F.S.S. 827.071(5) possession of child pornography and five counts of violation of F.S.S. 847.0137(2) transmission of child pornography.
Cannon, who has no prior criminal record, was arrested and taken to Okeechobee County Jail. The bond will be set during his first appearance before the judge.