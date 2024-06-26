Man hospitalized after allegedly breaking windows and climbing in attic of motel

On Monday, June 24, 2024, at approximately 3:42 p.m., The Okeechobee Police Department received a call of service at...
the motel’s glass windows. Upon arrival, units discovered 8 exterior windows’ broken and a large amount of blood on scene. The owner of the motel last saw the subject climbing into the attic, in an attempt at hiding from law enforcement. With the assistance of the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office.