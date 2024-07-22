Celebrate your loved one’s life in a way that’s as independent as they were – in the Lake Okeechobee News and Caloosa Belle Independent and SouthCentralFloridaLife.com. Share fond memories, photos and information on celebrations of life using our easy, step-by-step process.
Marjorie Coker Leggett, age 101, of Cleveland, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2024.
Mrs. Leggett was born on May 20, 1923, in Okeechobee, Florida, to the late David and Zora Raulerson Coker. Marjorie moved to Cleveland in 1983 after purchasing Mt. View Campground. She became a real estate broker after teaching 3rd grade in Okeechobee. Marjorie was an amazing cook, who never met a stranger. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Leggett was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Leggett; and sons, John G. Leggett and David Leggett.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Kathryn Leggett; grandchildren, Christaann Blackwell and Jonathan Leggett; great-grandchildren, Zachary Brittain, Nicolas Leggett, Coltin Blackwell, and Kyler Blackwell; great-great grandchildren, Saylor Brittain and Stetson Leggett.
Services will be held at a later date.
