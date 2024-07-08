Mosquito control services move from evening to early morning hours

The City of Clewiston has announced until further notice, mosquito contractor Vector ...

CLEWISTON -- The City of Clewiston has announced until further notice, mosquito contractor Vector Disease Control International, VDCI, will be moving application times from evenings to early morning hours.
 
The schedule change is due to current high winds in the evenings that cause the applications to be less effective. You may see a VDCI technician working in the city’s rights of way and also a limited number of private properties, as needed, to suppress mosquito activity.
 
If you have any questions or would like additional information please call the Utilities Office at 863-983-1454.
