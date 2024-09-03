FEMA posts Public Notice for Florida online

News from FEMA
Posted 9/3/24

A public notice has been posted describing available FEMA assistance and proposed FEMA-funded actions...

I am anchor

TALLAHASSEE — A public notice has been posted describing available FEMA assistance and proposed FEMA-funded actions, including activities that may affect historic properties, threatened and endangered species, critical habitat, or wetlands and floodplains in Florida.

FEMA is required by law to provide public notice of its intent to provide federal assistance and grant opportunities via the Individual Assistance, Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation Grant Programs following the major disaster declaration for Hurricane Debby.

The public notice is posted on FEMA’s disaster web page at fema.gov/disaster-federal-register-notice/4806-dr-fl-initial-public-notice and on the Florida Division of Emergency Management website at floridadisaster.org/public-notices/.

This may be the only public notice. Interested persons may obtain information about these actions or a specific project by writing to the Federal Emergency Management Agency Region 4, 3005 Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30341-4112, or by email to FEMA-R4EHP@fema.dhs.gov. Please include in the subject line of the email, “DR-4806-FL EHAD.” Comments should be sent in writing within 30 days of the date of this notice.

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

