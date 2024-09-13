City discusses budget for coming year

By Cathy Womble
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 9/13/24

During its Sept. 11 meeting, The Okeechobee City Council discussed finances again.

City discusses budget for coming year

Posted
By Cathy Womble
Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE —During their Sept. 11 meeting, the Okeechobee City Council discussed finances again.

They considered the first reading of ordinances for the proposed millage rate and proposed budget for the fiscal year October 1, 2024, through Sept. 30, 2025. The proposed millage rate is 6.1602. The final public reading will be on Sept. 30. One mill equals $1 in taxes for every $1,000 of taxable property value.

The proposed budget can be found here: Budget

There were no comments from the public or the council. Mayor Dowling Watford said it was discussed thoroughly during budget workshops.

Also, during the meeting, Mayor Dowling Watford proclaimed the month of September as Hunger Action Month and the week of September 17-23, 2024 as Constitution Week.

