Check your voter registration status

Posted Tuesday, September 3, 2024 1:11 pm

Are you registered to vote? If you moved or did not vote in the past two elections, you may need to update your voter registration in order to vote in the November General Election.

According to the Florida Division of Elections, almost 1 million Florida voters have been dropped from Florida’s voter rolls since 2022. Senate Bill 7050, passed in 2023, toughened the requirements for maintaining lists of voters. Those who moved or did not vote in the past two elections may be purged from the list if they do not respond to notices from their Supervisor of Elections Office.

You can confirm your voter registration status on Florida’s election website at https://registration.elections.myflorida.com/CheckVoterStatus or by checking with your county Supervisor of Elections Office.

According to the federal elections’ website, vote.gov:

• You do not have to join a political party or reveal your party preference when you register to vote.

• The party affiliation on your voter registration does not limit you to voting for just that party. You can always choose to vote for a candidate from any party in a general election, like a presidential, congressional, or state election.

• Your party affiliation is only important in primary elections if the primaries are closed elections.

• Votes are secret. No one else will know how you voted unless you choose to tell them.

Voter registration deadline

The deadline to register to vote in the November general election in Florida is Oct. 7.

How to register

• Okeechobee County residents can register to vote online at www.voteokeechobee.com or in person at the Supervisor of Elections Office, 304 N.W. Second Street, Room 144, Okeechobee. For more information call 863-763-4014. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

• Hendry County residents can register online at www.hendryelections.org, or in person at the Supervisor of Elections LaBelle Office, 25 E. Hickpochee Ave., LaBelle or the Clewiston Office, 1100 S. Olympia Street, Suite 504, Clewiston. For more information, call 863-657-5230 or 863-902-3392. The offices are open 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m., weekdays.

• Glades County residents can register online at www.voteglades.com or in person at the Supervisor of Elections Office, 998 U.S. 27, Moore Haven. For more information, call 863-946-6005. Office hours are Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• In Palm Beach County, go online to www.votepalmbeach.gov or visit one of the branches of the Supervisor of Elections Office. The West County Branch Office is in the West County Office Building, 2976 State Road #15, Second Floor, Belle Glade. For more information, call 561-992-1114. The office is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Absentee ballot request deadline is Oct. 24. Absentee ballot return deadline is Nov. 5.



• Early voting in Okeechobee County will be Oct. 21-Nov. 2, in the Supervisor of Elections Office in the Historic Okeechobee County Courthouse, 304 N.W. Second Street, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Early voting in Hendry County will be Oct. 21-Nov. 2, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, 25. E Hickpochee Ave., LaBelle or the Supervisor of Elections Office, 1100 S. Olympia Street, Suite 504, Clewiston.

• Early voting in Glades County will be held Oct. 26-Nov. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 998 U.S. Highway 27 South, Moore Haven (rear entrance).

• Early voting in Palm Beach County locations are on the www.votepalmbeach.gov website, including Belle Glade Library, 725 N.W. Fourth St. Belle Glade.

Voters must bring photo ID. Acceptable IDs include:

• Florida Driver License

• Florida ID Card (issued by DHSMV)



• U.S. Passport• Debit or Credit Card• Military ID• Student ID• Retirement Center ID• Neighborhood Association ID• Public Assistance ID• Veteran Health ID (issued by the US Department of Veterans Affairs)• Concealed Weapon License (issued pursuant to F.S. 790.06)• Employee ID card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality.

If your photo ID does not include your signature, you will be asked to provide another ID that has your signature.