Butler and Martinez reappointed to SFWMD Governing Board

On Aug. 27 Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Benjamin Butler and Carlos “Charlie” Martinez to the SFWMD Governing Board ...
Benjamin Butler
Butler, of Lorida, is Partner and Vice President of Butler Oaks Farm, Inc. Active in his community, he is the founding board member of the United Dairy Farmers of Florida, director of the Okeechobee Farm Bureau, the Okeechobee Youth Livestock Show, and is President-Elect of the Florida FFA Foundation. He is the recipient of the 40 Under 40 Award from the Vance Publishing Corporation. Butler earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in animal sciences from the University of Florida.
Carlos “Charlie” Martinez
These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.