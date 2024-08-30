Butler and Martinez reappointed to SFWMD Governing Board

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 8/30/24

On Aug. 27 Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Benjamin Butler and Carlos “Charlie” Martinez to the SFWMD Governing Board ...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Butler and Martinez reappointed to SFWMD Governing Board

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News


TALLAHASSEE — On Aug. 27 Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Benjamin Butler and Carlos “Charlie” Martinez to the South Florida Water Management District Governing Board.

Benjamin Butler
Butler, of Lorida, is Partner and Vice President of Butler Oaks Farm, Inc. Active in his community, he is the founding board member of the United Dairy Farmers of Florida, director of the Okeechobee Farm Bureau, the Okeechobee Youth Livestock Show, and is President-Elect of the Florida FFA Foundation. He is the recipient of the 40 Under 40 Award from the Vance Publishing Corporation. Butler earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in animal sciences from the University of Florida.

Carlos “Charlie” Martinez

Martinez, of Coral Gables, is the Owner and Manager of CEM Investments, Inc. Active in his community, he is a member of the Everglades Foundation, the Baptist Hospital of Miami, and the Latin Builder’s Association. Martinez earned his bachelor’s degree in building construction from the University of Florida.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

SFWMD, Butler, Martinez

Comments

Other items that may interest you

IRS remind school teachers of up to $300 in classroom …

Fees for Fire Rescue, EMS and garbage collection …

Jet engine tests planned at Okeechobee County Airport

Boat parade to take place on Sept. 14

x