Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center announces August events

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center, 4601 SR 710 E, will host the following events in the month of August:

Thursday, Aug. 1 - Sunday, Aug. 4
Southernmost Timed Event Challenge
The competition is a qualifier for the Junior National Finals Rodeo and the All American Rodeo Finals. On Thursday night, a 3D Barrel Race. On Friday, goat tying, team roping, steer wrestling and roping. On Saturday & Sunday, breakaway and tie-down roping.

Saturday, Aug. 10 & Sunday, Aug. 11

Florida Junior High School Rodeo
Youth competitors ages 5 to 14 from all over Florida compete in amateur rodeo events. Come out and support the young cowboys and cowgirls and watch the action. Rodeo begins at 10 a.m. on both days.

Saturday, Aug. 17 & Sunday, Aug. 18
All Florida Junior High School Rodeo
Youth competitors ages 5 to 14 from all over Florida compete in amateur rodeo events. Come out and support the young cowboys and cowgirls and watch the action. Rodeo begins at 10 a.m. on both days.

Friday, Aug. 23
Treasure Coast Food Bank
Enter through the SR 710 entrance from 8 to 10 a.m. or until product runs out.

