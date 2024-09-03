Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center announces September events

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 9/3/24

Sept. 14, Florida Country Music Fest. Live music from Craig Campbell, Jesse Keith Whitley, Confederate Railroad, Cade Wilson, Cody Williams and more.

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center, 4601 SR 710 E, will host the following events in the month of September:

• Sept. 6-8, Sunshine State Mounted Drill Team. Mounted Drill Teams from all over Florida compete. Come out and watch these teams as they perform intricate patterns on horseback. There is no charge for the public to attend. For information, visit https://ssmdta.com.

• Sept. 14, Florida Country Music Fest. Live music from Craig Campbell, Jesse Keith Whitley, Confederate Railroad, Cade Wilson, Cody Williams and more. Many great vendors and VIP packates available. For information or tickets, visit https://badducktickets.ticketbud.com.

• Sept. 20-22, Ben Baldus Reining Clinic. Participants will take part in two days of training with professional trainer Ben Baldus. The clinic will cover reining, cutting, and reining cow-horse. For information visit Ben Balus Reining Clinic on Facebook.

• Sept. 28-29, Tour of Champions Barrel Race. Barrel racers from all over Florida will compete in one of the largest barrel races held in the state. There is no charge for the public to attend, and a concession stand will be open. Open starts at noon. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/SouthEastFlBarrelRacers/

Sneak Peak for October
• Trash the Classics-Car Show and Concert
• NBHA Barrel Race

• Mexican Rodeo
• Halloween Extravaganza

