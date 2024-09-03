Okeechobee residents enjoy Labor Day Parade

By Katrina Elsken
Lake Okeechobee News
OKEECHOBEE -- Okeechobee residents gathered in Flager Park on Sept. 2 for the annual Labor Day Parade and Festival. The Cowtown Rodeo, which had been scheduled for Labor Day weekend, was canceled following high levels of rainfall the previous week. "Despite our usual policy of hosting the rodeo rain or shine, the unprecedented flooding has rendered our bathrooms and parking facilities inoperable, and we don’t anticipate a safe or positive experience for our rodeo fans," the Cattlemen's website explained. All advance ticket sales were refunded.