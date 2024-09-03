Okeechobee residents enjoy Labor Day Parade

By Katrina Elsken
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 9/3/24

Okeechobee residents gathered in Flager Park on Sept. 2 for the annual Labor Day Parade and Festival …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Okeechobee residents enjoy Labor Day Parade

Posted
By Katrina Elsken
Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE -- Okeechobee residents gathered in Flager Park on Sept. 2 for the annual Labor Day Parade and Festival. The Cowtown Rodeo, which had been scheduled for Labor Day weekend, was canceled following high levels of rainfall the previous week. "Despite our usual policy of hosting the rodeo rain or shine, the unprecedented flooding has rendered our bathrooms and parking facilities inoperable, and we don’t anticipate a safe or positive experience for our rodeo fans," the Cattlemen's website explained. All advance ticket sales were refunded. 

Labor Day

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Area 51 Sanctuary barn burns

FDOT accepting comments on SR 710 Extension plan

County commission honors Junior Olympians

Headwaters revitalization would improve river ecology

x