Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 6/26/24

Plan to attend the Star Spangled Spectacular Rib Cook-off

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

MOORE HAVEN — Glades County Public Safety will host the 6th annual Star Spangled Spectacular Rib Cook-off on Saturday, July 6 at 7 p.m., at the Chalo Nitka Fair Grounds, 301 10th St.

Events include most patriotic decorated box contest, water slide and bounce house. Sign-up for the cornhole tournament at 9 a.m. and the game begins at 10 a.m.

Rib dinners with 2 side will be sold.

For information, email ssspectacular2019@gmail.com.

