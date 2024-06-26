Plan to attend the Star Spangled Spectacular Rib Cook-off

Glades County Public Safety will host the 6th annual Star Spangled Spectacular Rib Cook-off on Saturday, July 6...
MOORE HAVEN — Glades County Public Safety will host the 6th annual Star Spangled Spectacular Rib Cook-off on Saturday, July 6 at 7 p.m., at the Chalo Nitka Fair Grounds, 301 10th St.
Events include most patriotic decorated box contest, water slide and bounce house. Sign-up for the cornhole tournament at 9 a.m. and the game begins at 10 a.m.
Rib dinners with 2 side will be sold.
For information, email ssspectacular2019@gmail.com.