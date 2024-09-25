President Biden approves Emergency Declaration for Florida

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced on Sept. 24 that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Florida to supplement response efforts due to emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane …
WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced on Sept. 24 that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Florida to supplement response efforts due to emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Helene beginning Sept. 23 and continuing.
The President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population and to provide appropriate assistance to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.
Federal funding is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures limited to direct federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support. That assistance is available for Bay, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Dixie, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Monroe, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Suwannee, Taylor and Wakulla counties.
Federal funding is also available to provide emergency protective measures limited to direct federal assistance for Alachua, Bradford, Columbia, Escambia, Hamilton, Holmes, Marion, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Sumter, Union, Walton and Washington counties.
John E. Brogan has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area.