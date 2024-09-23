Red Cross Emergency App adds information on disaster response

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 9/23/24

Are you ready for a hurricane? American Red Cross has an app for that.

Red Cross Emergency App adds information on disaster response

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

Are you ready for a hurricane? American Red Cross has an app for that.

Anyone with the Red Cross Emergency App or access to Redcross.org will be able to access information on available Red Cross services during disaster response efforts.  This includes feeding locations, relief supply delivery routes, and financial assistance outreach centers — information that was previously limited to shelter locations on their digital platforms.

The app also helps users prepare their own emergency plans. Games help users understand their risk, weather terms and how to stay safe after the storm.

To download the free app, use the App Store on your phone.

