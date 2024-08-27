Online Exclusive

Reminder: SFWMD to host 2 public information workshops on Aug. 28

Kissimmee Basin Stormwater Treatment Area Project

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 8/27/24

The Lower Kissimmee Basin Stormwater Treatment Area Project will use wetland systems...

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

Reminder: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) will be hosting two Public Information Workshops on the Lower Kissimmee Basin Stormwater Treatment Area Project. 

Public Information Workshop Details
When: Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Session 1: 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Session 2: 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Where: Indian River State College

Williamson Conference Center, Building C
2229 N.W. 9th Ave., Okeechobee, FL 34972
Meeting Format: In-Person
Contact: For more information, please contact Libby Pigman via phone at 863.462.5260 Ext. 3010 or via email at epigman@sfwmd.gov

The Lower Kissimmee Basin Stormwater Treatment Area Project will use wetland systems to capture and clean water from priority areas of the Lake Okeechobee Watershed prior to it flowing into Lake Okeechobee. 

The 4,800-acre project is located along the Kissimmee River approximately three miles upstream from Lake Okeechobee and will improve water quality from areas that consistently have some of the highest phosphorus concentrations and loads in the Lake Okeechobee Watershed.


Visit SFWMD.gov/LKBSTA to learn more. 

We look forward to your participation and strongly encourage your attendance.

For more information on upcoming meetings visit SFWMD.gov/Meetings

