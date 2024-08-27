Reminder: SFWMD to host 2 public information workshops on Aug. 28

The Lower Kissimmee Basin Stormwater Treatment Area Project will use wetland systems...
Reminder: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) will be hosting two Public Information Workshops on the Lower Kissimmee Basin Stormwater Treatment Area Project.
Public Information Workshop Details
When: Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Session 1: 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Session 2: 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Where: Indian River State College
The Lower Kissimmee Basin Stormwater Treatment Area Project will use wetland systems to capture and clean water from priority areas of the Lake Okeechobee Watershed prior to it flowing into Lake Okeechobee.
The 4,800-acre project is located along the Kissimmee River approximately three miles upstream from Lake Okeechobee and will improve water quality from areas that consistently have some of the highest phosphorus concentrations and loads in the Lake Okeechobee Watershed.
We look forward to your participation and strongly encourage your attendance.
