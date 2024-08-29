Stormwater treatment area plans

By Katrina Elsken
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 8/29/24

Okeechobee residents had a chance to learn more about plans for the Lower Kissimmee Basin Stormwater Treatment Area ....

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

St. Lucie Lock releases are not water from Lake O

Woman disappointed over treatment of dying brother

County commission honors Junior Olympians

OCSO Angel visits hospital

x