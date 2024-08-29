Resiliency Coordination Forum planned for September 4

The Resiliency Coordination Forum will be held on Wednesday, September 4 at 9 a.m., at the SFWMD Headquarters...
WEST PALM BEACH — This is a reminder to join the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) for an upcoming Resiliency Coordination Forum to promote additional collaboration on water management and resiliency initiatives between local, state, federal and tribal partners.
The Resiliency Coordination Forum will be held on Wednesday, September 4 at 9 a.m., at the SFWMD Headquarters located at 3301 Gun Club Road in West Palm Beach in the B-1 Auditorium.
Zoom registration link is sfwmd-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register
This Resiliency Coordination Forum will feature informative presentations on Hurricane Ian recovery from the Florida Division of Emergency Management, South Florida Flood Information Resource Updates from the SFWMD, and an update from the City of Hollywood.
In addition, the staff from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District and the SFWMD will provide the latest updates on the Central and Southern Florida (C&SF) Flood Resiliency Study. We look forward to your participation and strongly encourage your attendance to ensure the success of our region’s multi-scale resiliency initiatives.
For more information regarding the Resiliency Coordination Forum, please contact Yvette Bonilla at 561-682-6286 or ybonilla@sfwmd.gov.
