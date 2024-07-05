OKEECHOBEE COUNTY — The following column is the Road Watch report for Okeechobee County for the week of July -13L
SR 70 From Highlands County Line to SW 21st Avenue: Construction …
Road work planned in Okeechobee County
Special to Lake Okeechobee News
SR 70 From Highlands County Line to SW 21st Avenue: Construction project: Crews will be working on radial widening, drainage, signage, temporary barrier wall, traffic markings, guardrail, roadway milling and resurfacing. There will be lane closures during construction on SR 70. Motorists should expect intermittent daytime eastbound and westbound lane closures while crews work on temporary widening, barrier wall installation, and guardrail.
SR 70 From East of US 441 to Northeast 17th Avenue: Construction project: Crews will be working on milling and resurfacing, base work, drainage improvements, curb and gutter, guardrails, traffic signals, signage, pavement markings, lighting and other incidental construction. Motorists should expect intermittent daytime lane closures to take place both eastbound and westbound on SR 70 between NE 17th Avenue and NE 4th Avenue for curb/sidewalk removal and pour back through June 20, 2024. Lane closures will take place in the outside travel lanes.
SR 15 (Parrott Avenue) at SE 32nd Court: Driveway permit project: Crews are reconstructing a driveway and sidewalks on the east side of the roadway. Watch for intermittent right lane closure and workers close to and in the roadway. Right lane closure is scheduled.