September Blood Drives planned

The Blood Bus will be accepting blood donations at the following locations in the month of September:

OKEECHOBEE — The Blood Bus will be accepting blood donations at the following locations in the month of September:

Whole Blood Donations

• Monday, Sept. 2, Labor Day Festival in the Park, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 6, Tractor Supply, 3371 US 441, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, Sept. 10, Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, 504 NW Fourth St., 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, Sept. 11, Seacoast Bank, 1409 S Parrott Ave., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Saturday, Sept. 14, Walmart, 2101 S. Parrott Ave., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Wednesday, Sept. 18, Winn Dixie, 3246 U.S. 441, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Wednesday, Sept. 25, Winn Dixie, 3246 U.S. 441, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Platelet Donations

• Saturday, Sept. 14, Brennan Eye Care, 710 S. Parrott Ave., 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Sunday, Sept. 15, Brennan Eye Care, 710 S. Parrott Ave., 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

