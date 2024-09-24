SWFL nonprofits, first responders gifted satellite internet devices

Posted Tuesday, September 24, 2024 11:20 am

CAPE CORAL — Nearly two dozen Southwest Florida nonprofits and public service agencies are receiving satellite internet devices to maintain service should another major hurricane disrupt telecommunications.

The Information Technology Disaster Resource Center (ITDRC), a national nonprofit that restores connectivity to communities after natural disasters, used grant funding to provide satellite internet devices, hardware and software to 22 local organizations. Devices are being installed two years after Hurricane Ian dealt a devastating blow to Southwest Florida.

“Hurricane Ian certainly caused widespread destruction, but the lack of internet and phone service hindered fire departments, EMS and nonprofits at a time when their services were needed the most,” said John Joyce, co-owner of CRS Technology Consultants. “First responders need reliable internet service to communicate, and thanks to this grant from the ITDRC, they will have a plug-and-play communications system in place for the next storm.”

CRS is helping facilitate the delivery, distribution and installation of the devices. The Cape Coral-based IT company also is covering initial costs to activate internet service. Agencies will only be responsible for monthly service fees if they activate the devices during or after a storm.

The ITDRC deployed volunteers to Florida immediately after several devastating storms, including Hurricane Irma in 2017, Hurricane Michael in 2018, Hurricanes Ian in 2022 and Hurricane Idalia in 2023, to help restore communications, technology and infrastructure. A temporary satellite backhauled network installed at Salty Sam’s Marina on Fort Myers Beach became a lifeline for residents, government officials and first responders who needed connectivity to make their first contacts with the outside world after Ian.

The organization also has responded to regions impacted by flooding, tornadoes, wildfires and other natural disasters, partnering with local IT professionals to offer response, recovery and relief.

“Communications disruptions are inevitable after hurricanes, and our goal is to help essential organizations become more resilient and better prepared to assist their communities during an emergency,” said ITDRC Region 4 Director Jeff Martin, who was among an initial group of IT volunteers deployed to Southwest Florida immediately after Ian.

Each selected organization will receive a kit containing a receiver and antenna, WiFi router, cables and kickstand mount. The technology itself is valued at $700, not including delivery, installation and activation fees. The ITDRC’s grant funding was provided by the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.

United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades is one of the grant recipients. The nonprofit helped lead Southwest Florida’s Hurricane Ian response, coordinating teams of volunteers who delivered critical supplies, food and water into neighborhoods impacted by Ian. United Way operates as a social services referral agency in times of disaster, making the satellite device even more important.

“What it’s going to allow our organization to do, as well as our network of partner agencies, is to continue our services in the event of a storm, and we all know it’s not a matter of if... it’s when,” said Jeannine Joy, president and CEO of United Way. “Having the knowledge that we will be able to have connectivity, to make sure that our partner agencies are up and running to get people to the services they need, means the world to us. The less downtime we have as an organization, the sooner our community can recover."