Terry Burroughs inducted as Florida Association of Counties President

Posted Wednesday, July 3, 2024 9:24 am

ORANGE COUNTY — On Thursday, June 27, Okeechobee County Commissioner Terry Burroughs was inducted as president of the Florida Association of Counties (FAC). He was inducted at a celebration dinner hosted during FAC’s Annual Conference & Educational Exhibition in Orange County, Florida.

Commissioner Burroughs has served on the association’s executive committee since 2021 steadily progressing from the position of second vice president. In addition to his leadership on the executive committee, Commissioner Burroughs has consistently been chosen by his peers to serve on FAC’s board of directors since 2017. He has also served on many of the association’s policy committees, including the Select Committee on Preemption, and the Finance, Tax & Administration committee.

“The experience I have gained at FAC has been instrumental in shaping my career as a public servant,” shares Commissioner Burroughs. “I am proud to take on the role of president, advance the association’s mission, and contribute to moving Florida forward.”

Commissioner Burroughs has not only been a champion for counties statewide, but nationally through his service to the National Association of Counties (NACo). He has been appointed to several NACo committees including Agriculture & Rural Affairs Steering Committee, and Information & Technology Standing Committee.

“A quick glance at Commissioner Burrough’s resume and you cannot deny his commitment to Florida counties,” shares Ginger Delegal, FAC Executive Director. “I am confident that he will be a great leader for the association and champion for local government.”

As president, he will lead FAC by directing policy, advocacy and administrative functions.

Commissioner Burroughs is joined on the FAC Executive Committee by President-Elect Michelle Lincoln of Monroe County, First Vice President Rene Flowers of Pinellas County, Second Vice President John Meeks of Levy County, and Immediate Past President Bill Truex of Charlotte County.

The Association is governed by a Board of Directors comprised of one county commissioner from each state senate district (40); five executive officers; six county commissioners appointed at-large with no more than three of the six from counties with population of 75,000 or more; and the past presidents of FAC.