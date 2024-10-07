The Weekly Clothesline: Always cling to God

Posted Monday, October 7, 2024 12:00 am

Life is complicated. One day, the sun is shining, and everything is great. Another day, we receive a disturbing phone call, and life changes in a moment. How do we handle those events?

A friend calls you and tells you his friend has been killed in an accident and he is grappling with the usual question: Why… followed by Why would God allow this to happen? Then, Why didn’t he stop the accident from happening? Oh, if only there was an easy way to answer those questions! It’s our faith in God that gets us through such times.

It’s automatic to be reminded about how God created a perfect world, but the devil and temptation ruined God’s plan, and we will always deal with hurt and pain in this life. But the answer to it all is in this question: Why did God make me? The answer is, “God made me to be happy with Him in heaven.” God knows our pain, shares our feelings, and wants us to cling to Him with all that we have, remembering that someday, we will be with Him in heaven for eternity.

In this world of pain and sorrow, cling to God who knows you better than you know yourself. He will always be there for you, in joy and in sorrow. This world is temporary; heaven is eternal. So let faith be your anchor in the storms of life. I’ve been there, and I can tell you from personal experience, it works!