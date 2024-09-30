The Weekly Clothesline: An intimate relationship with God

Posted Monday, September 30, 2024 12:00 am

The heart of our Christian faith is found in John 3:16: For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son so that everyone who believes in him may not perish but may have eternal life. Such an amazing gift, and it’s ours for the asking! And while there is no required payment on our part, he asks one thing of us: an intimate relationship with Him. You’d think we would do everything in our power to connect ourselves to this Holy God…but we don’t. You’d think we would read our Bible daily, taking advantage of Bible studies when offered, but we don’t. We should be setting aside daily opportunities for prayer and solitude with God,… but we don’t.

Why? The world, the flesh, and the devil get in the way of our need to find that intimate relationship with God that we so desperately need! Centering Prayer can guide us to this intimate relationship. Being thankful for what we have and consenting to being transformed by God into the person we were meant to be will help us turn away from ourselves and toward that intimate relationship we yearn for.

Yes, the idea of an intimate relationship with the Creator of mankind may seem daunting, even frightening. But if that’s what our God desires for us, then it must be within our reach. After all, a loving Father would never lead us into harm. We have nothing to fear! So, let God be the Love of your life. Embrace the possibility of transformation!