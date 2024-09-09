Trailways Camp provides experiences for adults with special needs

Posted Monday, September 9, 2024 4:20 pm

FORT MYERS — Trailways Camp provides overnight camping experiences for adults with special needs. Each day and evening is packed with activities that provide opportunities for fun, creating friendships and establishing connections as a community of diverse individuals. The Trailways Camp experiences enable parents and caregivers an opportunity for overnight respite knowing their adult son or daughter will be in a high-quality environment with care provided by trained and joyful people.

Online Registration is open for camp sessions on October 14-17, November 18-21, 2024, as well as January 20-23 and February 17-20, 2025. Visit www.trailwayscamps.org/volunteer. The Trailways Camp office at 1177 Causeway Rd, Sanibel is now open if printed information is needed.

Learn more about Trailways Camp participants and their stories at https://www.youtube.com/@trailwayscamps/videos

Traiways Camp is located in Fort Denaud at Riverside Retreat, 7305 County Road 78. For more information, call 863-675-0334.

History of Trailways Camps:

The Miller Family established Trailways Camps in Texas in 2007 following the passing of their son Robert who had a rare, progressive disorder that presented major life challenges. 30 camp sessions were provided there.

The Miller Family moved full time to Sanibel, Florida in 2010 and decided to initiate the camping program in SW Florida. They established a Donor Advised Fund at the SW Florida Community Foundation, DBA Collaboratory and selected a site partner—the Riverside Camp & Retreat in LaBelle. In October of 2012 the first Trailways Camp in SW Florida became a reality. Camps were operated in partnership with non-profit providers. Following 30 Trailways Camps in SW Florida, and the passing of their younger son Benjamin, The Founders established TRAIL.WAYS Forward... as a mission theme for the next decade. They registered as a non-profit in Florida in 2021, and became an IRS approved 501(c) 3 to lead plans and organize leadership for sustaining the program in the event of their passing. The 24/25 season follows 37 highly successful camp sessions led by Jamie Senkeleski, Sanibel resident and Camp Director. More information is available on the website.