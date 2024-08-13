Two Seminole Cove residents turn 100

Born just weeks apart and now living on the same street in Seminole Cove, two Okeechobee residents turn 100 this month.
Mary West's birthday is August 18, and Kip Gardner's is September 11.
Though they are neighbors, Mary West and Kip Gardner have never actually met. This will change on Labor Day, when they will both be guests at a birthday celebration in their honor held in the Seminole Cove community center.
When he graduated from high school, Kip was already drafted into the Navy. He went to boot camp in Rhode Island and then selected radio gunnery for his job choice. He was shipped to Jacksonville in 1943 for technical training. Because this involved only Morse code, you had to be able to type a certain number of keys per minute. After 16 weeks, he was still unable to meet the goal, so they would not allow him to be a radio gunner. Strangely enough, he was able to type fast enough to get a job in the personnel office and spent two years there. He asked for a transfer to get into active service but never made it there. “I always felt bad about that,” he said.
After his discharge, he went to work in hardware. He met and married his first wife, Beverly, and together, they had three sons — Peter, Eric and Jon and raised hundreds of puppies. She passed away in 1985 after 36 years of marriage, and Kip moved to Florida, settling in Buckhead Ridge. He met his second wife at a dance, and they danced all night and were married within a year. This marriage lasted 10 years, and then she passed away. After Lillian died, his neighbor Deloris, whose husband had also passed away, took care of him and helped him through his grief. Kip and Deloris have now been together for 14 years.
Both Kip and Mary agree that in their opinion, television was the most important invention of their lifetimes. Neither has ever had any interest in using a computer but both feel television has been helpful for both information and entertainment. “You get to see what’s happening in the world and not just hear it like on the radio,” said Mary.
When asked what the secret to their longevity was, Mary said she never drank or smoked, but Kip said he did both. As a matter of fact, he once quit smoking for several years and then started again. Fortunately, he was able to stop permanently a few years later. He credits eating right and not overdoing things with his longevity. “I lived a normal life and just kept moving.”
When asked how they keep themselves young, Mary said she loves to read, especially romance novels and mysteries. She also does a lot of puzzles, crosswords and crafting and believes this keeps her mind sharp. “I don’t like to sit around. I like to stay busy,” said Mary.
Having always lived her life to the fullest, Mary suggests young women should all do this. “Do the things you want to do,” said Mary. “That’s what I have always done.”
Kip’s advice to the young men of this generation is to continue education until they earn degrees. “I never got my degree, and I feel like I slighted myself,” he said.
Mary and her family are Catholic, but she no longer attends services. Kip and Deloris are Presbyterian and attend as often as they are able.
When asked what the one thing she would change about her life would be, Mary said she would keep her husband longer. The only thing she never crossed off her bucket list was winning it big at the casino, and she hopes to do that on her birthday.
Kip said he has had a happy life and wouldn’t change a thing.
Both Kip and Mary are looking forward to their birthdays and hope to have many more.