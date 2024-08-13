Two Seminole Cove residents turn 100

Posted Tuesday, August 13, 2024 3:46 pm

OKEECHOBEE — Born just weeks apart and now living on the same street in Seminole Cove, two Okeechobee residents turn 100 this month.

Mary West's birthday is August 18, and Kip Gardner's is September 11.

Though they are neighbors, Mary West and Kip Gardner have never actually met. This will change on Labor Day, when they will both be guests at a birthday celebration in their honor held in the Seminole Cove community center.

Mary West (second step from top, left) is pictured with seven of her nine siblings plus one of her cousins..[Photo courtesy Mary West]

Born and raised in Ontario, Canada, Mary was the oldest of ten children. There were seven girls and three boys. As a young woman, she loved to go out dancing with her friends and her sisters. She still has a friend from those days and writes to her often.

This photo was taken before Mary West and her husband were married. She said they loved dancing..[Photo courtesy Mary West]

She and her husband George and young daughter Joanne moved to Lake Worth in 1960, and Mary settled into life as a stay-at-home mother to her child. Unfortunately, George died at a young age from a heart attack, and Mary was left to raise her daughter alone. She never remarried saying, “I had one good marriage, and I thought that was enough for me.”

Mary West turns 100 in 2024. She and her husband were happily married until his death. She has remained single for more than half a century..[Photo …

About seven years ago, Mary, who had been widowed many years by then, moved to Seminole Cove to be near her sister. After her sister’s death two years ago, Mary stayed in Okeechobee, where her nephew John Smith and his wife Susan live nearby. Never having learned to drive, Mary depends on John and Susan to do the chauffeuring, but otherwise, she is self-sufficient and independent.

Mary West (center) celebrates her 100th birthday this month. This picture was taken a few years ago. She is with her nephew John, and his wife …

Mary West is pictured with her daughter Joanne.

Though she does not drive, Mary goes to Georgia each Christmas to spend time with her daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Prior to COVID-19, she flew to Canada every year to visit family as well.

At 100 years of age, Mary West loves gambling at the casino, reading, gardening and doing puzzles..[Photo courtesy Mary West]

Mary said she spends a lot of time with Susan, and the two of them can spend hours putting together puzzles. Mary loves to shop, and because she never learned to drive, Susan normally accompanies her on her shopping adventures.

Veteran Kip Gardener celebrates his 100th birthday this month..[Photo by Cathy Womble/Lake Okeechobee News]

Kip, described by one of his sons as, “the most wonderful father in the world,” was born and raised in Connecticut. The family lived there for generations and is home to a cemetery plot dating back to 1736. “There’s only one problem. My children can’t get in there,” he said. He explained that rules were set for casket burials only, and there is no room left to add them.

When he graduated from high school, Kip was already drafted into the Navy. He went to boot camp in Rhode Island and then selected radio gunnery for his job choice. He was shipped to Jacksonville in 1943 for technical training. Because this involved only Morse code, you had to be able to type a certain number of keys per minute. After 16 weeks, he was still unable to meet the goal, so they would not allow him to be a radio gunner. Strangely enough, he was able to type fast enough to get a job in the personnel office and spent two years there. He asked for a transfer to get into active service but never made it there. “I always felt bad about that,” he said.

After his discharge, he went to work in hardware. He met and married his first wife, Beverly, and together, they had three sons — Peter, Eric and Jon and raised hundreds of puppies. She passed away in 1985 after 36 years of marriage, and Kip moved to Florida, settling in Buckhead Ridge. He met his second wife at a dance, and they danced all night and were married within a year. This marriage lasted 10 years, and then she passed away. After Lillian died, his neighbor Deloris, whose husband had also passed away, took care of him and helped him through his grief. Kip and Deloris have now been together for 14 years.

Both Kip and Mary agree that in their opinion, television was the most important invention of their lifetimes. Neither has ever had any interest in using a computer but both feel television has been helpful for both information and entertainment. “You get to see what’s happening in the world and not just hear it like on the radio,” said Mary.

When asked what the secret to their longevity was, Mary said she never drank or smoked, but Kip said he did both. As a matter of fact, he once quit smoking for several years and then started again. Fortunately, he was able to stop permanently a few years later. He credits eating right and not overdoing things with his longevity. “I lived a normal life and just kept moving.”

There is nothing 100-year-old Mary West loves more than heading to the casino for some gambling..[Photo courtesy Mary West]

Both plan to celebrate their birthdays at the Brighton casino. Mary said she enjoys many hobbies, but gambling is one of her favorites. She loves to play Bingo and slot machines. Kip takes his family each year on his birthday and treats THEM. “I like to give to other people on my birthday,” he said.

When asked how they keep themselves young, Mary said she loves to read, especially romance novels and mysteries. She also does a lot of puzzles, crosswords and crafting and believes this keeps her mind sharp. “I don’t like to sit around. I like to stay busy,” said Mary.

Having always lived her life to the fullest, Mary suggests young women should all do this. “Do the things you want to do,” said Mary. “That’s what I have always done.”

Kip’s advice to the young men of this generation is to continue education until they earn degrees. “I never got my degree, and I feel like I slighted myself,” he said.

Mary and her family are Catholic, but she no longer attends services. Kip and Deloris are Presbyterian and attend as often as they are able.

When asked what the one thing she would change about her life would be, Mary said she would keep her husband longer. The only thing she never crossed off her bucket list was winning it big at the casino, and she hopes to do that on her birthday.

Kip said he has had a happy life and wouldn’t change a thing.

Both Kip and Mary are looking forward to their birthdays and hope to have many more.