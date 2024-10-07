UF/IFAS Treasure Coast Agri-Science Showcase & Fall Fest is back

Posted Monday, October 7, 2024 2:35 pm

FORT PIERCE — Get ready for the UF/IFAS Treasure Coast Agri-Science Showcase & Fall Fest. After record-breaking attendance two years in a row, this popular event is back for a third year with more activities, workshops and family fun.

The Fall Fest will be held on Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the two locations listed below:

• UF/IFAS St. Lucie County Extension Campus: 8400 Picos Road, Fort Pierce

• Indian River Research and Education Center (IRREC): 2199 S. Rock Road, Fort Pierce

Shuttle service will be available between locations, providing attendees the best possible way to attend all the event has to offer.

What to Expect:

At the UF/IFAS St. Lucie County Extension office, this year’s showcase will feature an exciting mix of workshops and activities for all ages, including:

• Get your pick of plants at the Florida Master Gardener plant sale.

• Discover unique, local creations from dozens of craft vendors.

• Meet and greet some friendly farm animals at the 4-H petting zoo.

• There will be plenty of pumpkins for youth to decorate.



• Don’t miss hands-on gardening workshops for youth.• Win items throughout the day with plenty of raffles and prizes and even a scavenger hunt.• Enjoy tasty treats and meals from a variety of food trucks.

Learn about sustainable gardening at these education workshops. Registration for these free events is must.

• How to Grow Microgreens

10 to 10:30 a.m.

Amir Rezazadeh. UF/IFAS Extension St. Lucie County Citrus and Alternative Crops Agent Dr. Amir Rezazadeh will show you how easy it is to grow microgreen at home. The first 10 attendees will receive a microgreens starter kit. Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/how-to-grow-microgreens-tickets-1010448387327?aff=erelexpmlt

• Air Layering Propagation

10:45 to 11:15 a.m.

Grantly Ricketts, UF/IFAS Extension St. Lucie County director and commercial horticulture agent, will guide you through the process of air layering. This propagation technique is perfect for plants that don’t root easily from cuttings. Registration is requested, and one lucky participant will win a door prize. Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/air-layering-propagation-tickets-1010566821567

• Hummingbird Feeder Workshop



11:30 a.m. to noonReady to attract hummingbirds to your yard? Don’t miss Ken Gioeli, a natural resources agent at UF/IFAS Extension St. Lucie County, with tips and resources to attract hummingbirds to your feeders. Registered participants will receive a free 6-inch hummingbird feeder along with care instructions. Registration is requested. Register at:

• Unmasking Invasives: Identify Native & Invasive Plants with Confidence

12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Join experts Emily LeFalchier and Sara Salgado from the UF/IFAS IRREC Minteer Biological Control of Weeds Lab for a session on distinguishing invasive plant species from native look-alikes. Learn how to protect Florida’s ecosystems. One lucky participant will win a door prize. Registration is requested. Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/unmasking-invasives-identify-native-invasive-plants-with-confidence-tickets-1010617412887

• Get ready for a deep dive into science.

Hop on the free shuttle to the IRREC campus featuring several educational sessions. Meet and greet with scientists and learn about the cutting-edge research taking place in their labs.

Don’t miss the scavenger hunt, from 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. while exploring the IRREC campus.

For more information, please call 772-462-1445 or email DShalginewicz@ufl.edu with questions.