USACE to hold two virtual Integrated Delivery Schedule (IDS) educational webinars

Posted Monday, July 29, 2024 3:03 pm

JACKSONVILLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District invites our partners, stakeholders and the public to join us for two virtual Integrated Delivery Schedule (IDS) educational webinars and stakeholder listening sessions on Friday, Aug. 2 at 3 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 9 at 3 p.m.

The purpose of these engagements is to provide partners, stakeholders and the public with an opportunity to learn more about the Integrated Delivery Schedule and to host a listening session.

The IDS reflects the sequencing strategy for planning, design, and construction for the South Florida Ecosystem Restoration Program. This is a living document that synchronizes federal and state program and project priorities to give us a clear path forward.

The IDS is a forward-looking snapshot of upcoming design and construction schedules and programmatic costs at a “top” line level for the South Florida Ecosystem Restoration Program. It includes Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP) projects, and other non-CERP Everglades restoration efforts including Kissimmee River restoration, Tamiami Trail next steps, C-111 South Dade Project, and restoration strategies. Everglades restoration focuses on “getting the water right.” CERP—the largest aquatic ecosystem restoration effort in the nation, spanning more than 18,000 square miles — is designed to improve the health of more than 2.4 million acres.

The IDS synchronizes program and project priorities with the State of Florida and achieves the CERP restoration objectives at the earliest practicable time, consistent with annual funding updates and the interdependencies between project components.

These sessions will use the 2023 IDS as a basis for the presentations. Questions and answers will be moderated virtually through the WebEx chat.

Please join us for these two Integrated Delivery Schedule educational webinars and listening sessions:

Friday, Aug. 2, 2024: Integrated Delivery Schedule 101 and listening session with stakeholders (virtual)

3 to 5 p.m.

https://usace1.webex.com/meet/tabitha.m.elkington

US Toll Free +1-844-800-2712

2760 169 3425

Friday, Aug. 9, 2024: Integrated Delivery Schedule, 68 CERP components and operations overview and listening session with stakeholders (virtual)

3 to 5 p.m.

https://usace1.webex.com/meet/tabitha.m.elkington

US Toll Free +1-844-800-2712

2760 169 3425

Additional information is available at: www.saj.usace.army.mil/IDS