Will the flower shop food trucks have to move? Only time will tell

Posted Wednesday, July 3, 2024 2:28 pm

Okeechobee City Council discusses Food Truck Controversy..[Photo by Cathy Womble Lake Okeechobee News]

OKEECHOBEE — Whether the city food truck ordinance will be amended is still up in the air after the most recent Okeechobee City Council meeting.

The council met on July 2, and this time, the food truck discussion was officially on the agenda. Though it has been brought up many times in recent weeks, it was not on the agenda for those meetings.

Despite this, there were no decisions made on whether to change the food truck ordinance.

The food truck controversy began when the state made a State Food Truck Statute two years ago. Prior to this, there were no food trucks allowed within the city limits. The new regulations prohibit an outright ban of food trucks within a city’s limits. They also do not permit a city to charge any extra fees or permits and cannot prohibit a food truck from operating on the same parcel of land as the owner’s main restaurant.

At first, the council planned to allow food trucks only in the industrial zoning areas of the city but then decided to be more liberal. With certain restrictions such as not allowing tables or seating, only allowing two food trucks on one parcel of land and requiring restroom access if the truck is operating for more than three hours, the council passed a new ordinance allowing food trucks on private property within the city limits in the CPO, CLT, CHV, CBD, or IND zoning districts.

Soon after this ordinance was created, Joe Cruz, who now owns Manny’s Flower Shop spoke to city staff regarding the possible purchase of the land and building where the flower shop is located. He asked if there was anything preventing him from allowing food trucks to operate on his property on a permanent basis. He was told that as the ordinance was written, he could do this if he followed all the requirements set out in the ordinance. After investing hundreds of thousands into purchasing and then fixing up the building and property, Cruz found himself at the center of the now infamous “Food Truck Controversy.”

It turned out that all the council members were surprised the ordinance allowed the trucks to permanently sit on the property. Some had other concerns as well, such as parking and traffic jams.

Mayor Dowling Watford said, “They shouldn’t be there permanently. If I were a business owner, I would be upset.”

All council members agree that the possible changes they were considering are not about the food trucks located at Manny’s flower Shop. They have all stated many times that they like the improvements he has made and many of them have enjoyed the food.

The issue, in their eyes, is the future of the community.

City Administrator Gary Ritter suggested leaving the ordinance as it is written because there have not been any problems so far. “Now, if it was the wild, wild west out there, it would be different,” he said.

Councilman Noel Chandler stated, “I’ve been to the food trucks several times. Joe’s made that place look great. I’m all for it. I don’t have a problem with anything going on there.”

Councilman David McAuley suggested making some changes to the ordinance but allowing Cruz’s place to be grandfathered in, but some of the council members were against this idea.

Councilman Bob Jarriel said the ordinance is too new to already be grandfathering things in and suggested the council just make a decision on the matter.

Vice-Mayor Monica Clark was also against grandfathering or exceptions, stating, “It’s not fair when rules don’t apply to everyone.”

She explained restaurant owners have called the city before about food trucks operating near their businesses. She said they all felt it was unfair because food trucks do not have the same operating costs as a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

Business owner Ron Mixon said as far as he could see, all the restaurants in town were doing just fine, and Councilman Chandler agreed.

Cruz said, “I followed the ordinance to a T. I spent a lot of money, got permission from the city, and now, I’m not sure why we are even here.”

He explained to the council that those food trucks are a vital source of income for him and his business and if they are no longer allowed, it would be impossible for him to continue operation. “I humbly ask for an exception or to be grandfathered in.”

Some of the possible changes to the ordinance include setting a limit on the length a truck can remain set up in one location and requiring a paved parking lot. The council has the option to make changes to the ordinance and make an exception for trucks already operating, but they are not required to do so.

The decision is still up in the air, and we will see the food truck discussion on another agenda sometime in the future.

The next city council meeting is scheduled for July 18 at 6 p.m. in the council chambers in city hall.