Chobee All-Stars headed to World Series 

Posted Wednesday, July 17, 2024 7:38 pm

The 8U Chobee Darlings softball team will be representing Okeechobee and the state of Florida in Virgina at the end of July. [Photo courtesy OCRA]

OKEECHOBEE- The Okeechobee 8U Darlings are headed to Virgina to compete in the World Series thanks to their performance in an All-Star tournament this month.

On July 1 the Chobee All-Star 8U Darlings softball team headed into the championship bracket for a chance to advance to the World Series. Their opponent was an undefeated Holmes County team.

The tournament was set up under double elimination rules, which meant that if Okeechobee wanted to advance, they had to beat Holmes County twice. And since the Darlings already had one loss of their own, they had to get those two wins back-to-back without a loss of their own.

The two teams seemed evenly matched as they took the field, with both squads matching runs throughout the first few innings. But in the fifth inning, Okeechobee scored three runs to go up 9-6 on Holmes County and secured the first victory.

And in the next game, the Okeechobee girls dominated, winning a 10-0 shutout.

The Okeechobee 8U Darling All-Stars were selected from four different rec ball teams within the 8U girls' division. They’ve now played together for three months, learning new positions and adjusting to different teammates. Being chosen as an All-Star is an honor, but also requires a lot of dedication. The girls have been practicing five days a week, two hours per day, and their coaches say they are putting in a massive amount effort in hopes to bring home the win at World Series.

But, most of all, they’re having fun representing their hometown.

The Okeechobee girls, now known as Team Florida, will be in Virgina on July 26. There, they’ll face seven other 8U softball teams from the Southeastern region and play for the World Series title.