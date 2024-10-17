Moore Haven Lady Terriers gearing up for new season 

Posted Thursday, October 17, 2024 12:06 pm

The Lady Terriers advamced to the district semifinal last season. [Photo courtesy Moore Haven Athletics]

MOORE HAVEN- The Moore Haven Lady Terriers are gearing up for their next season.

The basketball team’s first practice is scheduled for Oct. 30, with their first game coming on Nov. 12 against the Jupiter Lady Warriors.

Returning for Moore Haven is last year’s leading scorer, Sa'Nyree Myers. Myers had 258 points last season, leading the team as a freshman. And she led the team in three-pointers with 25.

Moore Haven finished with an 8-11 record last season. The Lady Terriers advanced to the district semifinals before being knocked out by the eventual district champions, City of Life Christian Academy.

The Lady Terriers will have a new head coach this season. Jeff Gonzales is now the head coach of the Moore Haven girls’ varsity basketball team. Gonzales comes over from head coaching duties at LaBelle Middle School. The Lady Broncos have found success in recent years, including earning the number one seed in the Around the Lake Conference in back-to-back years. LMS also had back-to-back undefeated seasons.

Earlier this year three LMS players were selected to participate in a 2024 All-Star basketball game. Amari Jackson, Cassie Taylor, and Kamryn Johnson all represented LaBelle in the All-Star All-State basketball game for the top 6th-8th graders in Florida.

Gonzales will help lead a Lady Terriers team that looks ready to make another run in the playoffs. He’ll be back in LaBelle in December when Moore Haven plays the Lady Cowboys on Dec. 4. But the Lady Terriers will have their first district game of the season the day before that when they travel to take on the Pahokee Lady Blue Devils on Dec. 3