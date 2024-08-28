Crafters and sewists meet to make ‘Mats for Cats

Special to Hendry County News
Posted 8/28/24

The Clewiston Library, 120 W Osceola Ave., is calling all crafters and sewists to meet on every first, second and fourth Tuesday of each month...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Crafters and sewists meet to make ‘Mats for Cats

Posted
Special to Hendry County News

CLEWISTON — The Clewiston Library, 120 W Osceola Ave., is calling all crafters and sewists to meet on every first, second and fourth Tuesday of each month between 10 a.m. and noon to make ‘Mats for Cats’ that will be donated to the Clewiston Animal Services!

The mats are from old comforters and other fabrics, they are cut and sewn to fit cat kennels to give the shelter cats some extra comfort. You can join the group by just showing-up or you can donate to the cause and drop-off old blankets and towels. 

clewiston library, crafters, sewists, mats, cats, clewiston animal services

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Sheriff's office has Safe Exchange Spot

Rotarians deliver apples to teachers

U.S. Sugar provides local students with new backpacks …

Car seat checkup planned

x