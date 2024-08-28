Crafters and sewists meet to make ‘Mats for Cats

The Clewiston Library, 120 W Osceola Ave., is calling all crafters and sewists to meet on every first, second and fourth Tuesday of each month...
CLEWISTON — The Clewiston Library, 120 W Osceola Ave., is calling all crafters and sewists to meet on every first, second and fourth Tuesday of each month between 10 a.m. and noon to make ‘Mats for Cats’ that will be donated to the Clewiston Animal Services!
The mats are from old comforters and other fabrics, they are cut and sewn to fit cat kennels to give the shelter cats some extra comfort. You can join the group by just showing-up or you can donate to the cause and drop-off old blankets and towels.