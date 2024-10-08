Glades County Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by Florida Highway Patrol FHP, Glades County Sheriff's Office GCSO or Seminole Police Department SPD.
- Mariah Billie, 21, Moore Haven, was arrested Oct. 4 by SPD and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $2,500.
- John Bowen, 62, N.C., was arrested Oct. 3 by GCSO and charged with felony battery and obstruction of justice. Bond was set at $10,000.
- Giselle Micco, 19, Okeechobee, was arrested Oct. 4 by SPD on an out-of-county warrant. She is being held without bond.
- Iber Jeronimo Reynoso, 34, Naples, was arrested Oct. 3 by GCSO on a charge of violation. He is being held on an ICE hold.
- Berto Rojas-Gonzalez, 45, Clewiston, was arrested Oct. 2 by GCSO and charged with grand theft auto. Bond was set at $5,000.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.