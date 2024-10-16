Glades County Arrest Report

The following individuals were arrested on felony or DUI charges by FHP, GCSO or Seminole Police Department SPD.
• Willie Treadwell, 42, at large, was arrested on Oct. 3 by GCSO and charged with battery and making a false report. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Andrew Scott, 40, Lauderdale Lakes, was arrested on Oct. 8 by GCSO and charged with felony driving while license suspended and an out of county warrant. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Kareem James, 42, Tamarac, was arrested on Oct. 10 by GCSO and charged with resisting arrest by a LEO, battery, selling a controlled substance, and interference with railroad track and other equipment. Bond was set at $16,500.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.