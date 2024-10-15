Hendry County Arrest Report

Posted Tuesday, October 15, 2024 2:44 pm

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the Clewiston City Police Department (CPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and the Department of Corrections (DOC), Oct. 7-13.

• Samuel Morgan, 23, Southwest Ranches, was arrested Oct. 7 by Deputy Ramirez-Garcia on charges of armed trespassing.

• Mario Moreno, 50, LaBelle, was arrested Oct. 10 by Deputy A. Bell on charges of felony failure to appear.

• Carlos Lopez, 42, LaBelle, was arrested Oct. 10 by Deputy G. Hull on charges of felony burglary, dealing in stolen proper and grand theft.

• Omar Rico-Zarate, 39, LaBelle, was arrested Oct. 10 by Cpl. L. Drew on charges of DUI and driving while license suspended and/or revoked.

• Henry Strickland, 36, Clewiston, was arrested Oct. 11 by Deputy Barrira on charges of child abuse, kidnapping, arson and battery.

• Matthew McCarthy, 36, Boynton Beach was arrested Oct. 11 by Deputy J. Windham on charges of DUI.

• Daqua Adderly, 38, Clewiston. was arrested Oct. 12 by Deputy M. Ramos on charges of criminal mischief and simple assault.

• Aaron Anderson, 19, Clewiston, was arrested Oct. 12 by Deputy B. Barrira on charges of aggravated battery on pregnant person.

• Mildalia Hernandez, 61, Clewiston, was arrested Oct. 13 by Deputy B. Barrira on charges of aggravated battery on person over 65.

• Cruz Hernandez, 27, LaBelle, was arrested Oct. 13 by Deputy H. Ramirez-Garcia on charges of 2x of battery and felony criminal mischief.

• Steven Maldonado, 45, LaBelle, was arrested Oct. 13 by Deputy J. Ramirez-Garcia on charges of elder abuse and battery.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.