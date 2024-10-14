OCSO plans Blessing of the Badge

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Okeechobee Sheriff Noel E. Stephen invites you to the Blessing of the Badge on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, starting at 7:45 a.m.
Our community has always supported its law enforcement family, and we can't think of a better way to show support than through faith and praying over those who sacrifice daily.
This short service will take place on the steps (by the flagpole) of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office. We are looking forward to seeing you on Wednesday morning.
This will also be an opportunity for anyone to speak with our deputy chief and sheriff about this event and recent events within the community.