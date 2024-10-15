Okeechobee Fire Report

Posted Tuesday, October 15, 2024 2:56 pm

Okeechobee County Fire Rescue had a busy week last week as they answered multiple fire calls.

Between Oct. 3-12, OCFR transported 20 individuals to emergency care facilities. five individuals were treated but not transported. One individual was transported via other means of transportation.

• On Oct. 3 at approximately 7:15 a.m. OCFR responded to a call off 1100 block of Northwest 42nd Avenue in regards to a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, the crew found a full size dump truck in the driveway in normal condition with no signs of fire or smoke. All responding units were cancelled and instructed the operator to not start the vehicle until inspected by mechanic. All units cleared scene without incident.

• On Oct. 3 at approximately 9:20 a.m. OCFR responded to a call off the 1400 block of Northwest 115th Drive in regards to a plane crash. Upon arrival the crew found a small Cessna landed in a pond. Both occupants were still at the aircraft. Chief Wooten was in the middle of bringing the occupants out of the water when the crew arrived. The aircraft had 25 gallons of fuel that was leaking into the pond/agriculture water. The crew called state warning point to notify them.

• On Oct. 8 at approximately 1:20 p.m. OCFR responded to a call off US 70 East near Northeast 103rd Avenue and Northeast 112th Avenue in regards to a vehicle fire. Upon arrival the crew found the vehicle was approximately one mile into Saint Lucie County line. The fire was extinguished with approximately 600 gallons of water in the scene was turned over to the lieutenant of the St. Lucie County fire District. The exact cause of the ignition was not in the report.

• On Oct. 12 at approximately midnight OCFR responded to a call off the 100 block of Southeast 68th Avenue in regards to a generator fire. Upon arrival the crew found a Ryobi generator filly involved approximately six feet from the caller’s house, and the top of a palm tree with embers in glowing in it. The owner said he got up to restart it and when he pulled the pull start cord the entire generator caught on fire throwing flames into the palm tree. Due to the fuel that was still in the generator the fire was extinguished with a dry chemical extinguisher and a 50-foot section off the front trash line was deployed to hit the embers in the palm tree. The origin of the fire was determined to be the fuel tank igniting electrical wires.