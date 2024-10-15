Okeechobee Arrest Report

Posted Tuesday, October 15, 2024 4:50 pm

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).

• Phillip Reynolds, 23, Northwest 30th Street, was arrested on Oct. 4 by OCSO Deputy M. Wright and charged with DUI and property damage. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Jennifer Reeves, 47, Jupiter, was arrested on Oct. 4 by OCSO Deputy R. Murtagh and charged with driving with a suspended license with knowledge and DUI. Bond was set at $10,000.

• Daniel Hopkins Jr., 46, Northwest 33rd Terrace, was arrested on Oct. 6 by OCSO Deputy R. Murtagh and charged with driving with a suspended license with knowledge and DUI. Bond was set at $1,500.

• James Cannon, 61, Northwest 26th Avenue, was arrested on Oct. 7 by OCSO Deputy M. Esquivel and charged with DUI and property damage. Bond was set at $1,000.

• Justin Douse, 40, Northwest 96th Court, was arrested on Oct. 7 by OCSO Deputy M. Cauley and charged with driving while license suspended habitual offender. Bond was set at $2,500.

• Robert Velicer, 63, Southeast 23rd Street, was arrested on Oct. 8 by OCSO Deputy A. Bieger and charged with aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older and a misdemeanor charge of battery/domestic. Bond was set at $6,500.

• Geneva Guyton, 61, Northeast 14th Avenue, was arrested on Oct. 8 by OCSO Deputy M. Cauley and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon w/o intent to kill. Bond was set at $2,500.

• Nigel Sawney, 52, West Palm Beach, was arrested on Oct. 9, by OCSO Deputy R. Murtagh and charged with possession of cocaine and a misdemeanor of possession/use of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $6,000.

• Jose Gonzalez, 31, at large, was arrested on Oct. 9 by OCSO Deputy M. Esquivel and charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license and DUI. Bond was set at $1,000.

• Bobby Arnold Jr., 46, Okeechobee at large, was arrested on Oct. 9 by OCSO Deputy A. Bieger and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Malaqui Taylor, 18, Northeast 168th Street, was arrested on Oct. 9 by OCSO and charged with introduction of contraband into a detention facility. Additionally he was charged with a misdemeanor of resisting arrest without violence. Bond was set at $6,000.

• Ronald Clements, 64, Northwest 10th Avenue, was arrested on Oct. 9 by OCSO Deputy W. Jolly and charged with grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000 and criminal mischief of $1,000 or more. Bond was set at $6,000.

• Dionicio Rodriguez, 45, Northwest First Street, was arrested on Oct. 9 by OCSO Deputy W. Jolly and charged with grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000 and criminal mischief of $1,000 or more. Bond was set at $6,000.

• George Hamner, 64, Northeast Eighth Lane, was arrested on Oct. 10 by OCSO Deputy M. Esquivel and charged with DUI and property damage. Bond was set at $750.

• Lucas Hawthorne, 33, Southeast 22nd Court, was arrested on Oct. 11 by OCSO Deputy A. Rojas and charged with sexual activities involving animals. Bond was set at $5,000.

• John Bradley, 71, US 441 Southeast, was arrested on Oct. 12 by OCSO Deputy M. Esquivel and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $250.

• Oscar Trejo, 34, Fort Lauderdale, was arrested on Oct. 12 by OCSO Deputy M. Esquivel and charged with driving with a suspended license with knowledge and DUI. Bond was set at $1500.

• Allen Mauldin, 46, Northwest 311 Street, was arrested on Oct. 13 by OCSO Deputy A. Wolgamott and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $2,500.

• Reynaldo Martinez, 45, Northwest 40th Street, was arrested on Oct. 13 by OCSO Deputy M. Esquivel and charged with DUI and failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $2,250.

• Cecil Vandiver Jr., 49, US 441 Southeast, was arrested on Oct. 12 by OCSO Deputy D. Eng and charged with committing domestic battery by strangulation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and a misdemeanor of petit theft second offense. Bond was set at $6,000.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.