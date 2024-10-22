Hendry County Arrest Report

Posted Tuesday, October 22, 2024 12:00 am

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the Clewiston City Police Department (CPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and the Department of Corrections (DOC), Oct. 7-13.

• Curtis Robinson, 64, Clewiston, was arrested Oct. 15, by Sgt. K. Barrientos on charges of possession of controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug equipment

.

• Ricardo Concepcion, 43, Immokalee, was arrested Oct. 15, by Detective Justin Goldberg on charges of theft of motor vehicle.

• Jayden Lawson, 15, Clewiston, was arrested Oct. 15, by Detective K. Rosado on charges of homicide.

• Johnnie Arnold, 67, Palmdale, was arrested Oct. 15, by Deputy D. Givans for felony warrant of battery on LEO.

• Marcos Dela Caridad Perez, 40, Clewiston, was arrested Oct. 15, by Deputy H. Carranza on charges of throwing a missile into an occupied vehicle, aggravated battery with deadly weapon, obstruction without violence and felony probation violation.

• Roosevelt Adderly, 15, Clewiston, was arrested on Oct. 15, by Det. K. Rosado on charges of homicide.

• Javier Gutierrez, 45, Clewiston, was arrested Oct. 15, by Deputy R. Angelo for felony probation violation.

• Taylor Nicole Hatton, 26, Clewiston, was arrested Oct. 15, by K9 Deputy O. Gonzalez on charges of possession of controlled substances without prescription.

• Andres Ortiz Gomez, 18, was arrested Oct. 15, by Cpl. L. Drew on charges of possession of controlled substance without prescription, carry concealed firearm without permit, use/display of firearm during a felony and possession of drug equipment.

• Eduardo Aguirre Marcedo, 30, LaBelle, was arrested Oct. 15, by Cpl. L. Drew on charges of possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

• Vernon John Wadsworth, 42, Vero Beach, was arrested Oct. 16, by Detective K. Negron on charges of felony failure to appear.

• Derrick Cooper, 50, LaBelle, was arrested Oct. 16 by Deputy D. Givans on charges of felony probation violation.

• Jessica Schaeffer 42, LaBelle, was arrested Oct. 16, by Deputy A Bell on charges of felony violation of probation.

• Jose DeJesus Rubio Hernandez, 24, LaBelle, was arrested Oct. 17 by Detective G. Hull on charges of operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license and DUI.

• Imelda Hernanez, 32, Immokalee, was arrested Oct. 17 by K9 Deputy O. Gonzalez on charges of possession of controlled substance without a prescription and felony probation violation.

• Vernon Wadsworth, Jr., 42, Vero Beach, was arrested Oct. 18 by Cpl. V. Lopez on out of state fugitive warrant.

• William Cruz Alicea, 42, Clewiston, was arrested Oct. 18, by Deputy B. DiBernardino on charges of possession of controlled substance without prescription and operating a motor vehicle with a valid driver’s license – second offense.

• Joseph Kane, 39, Clewiston, was arrested Oct. 19 by Deputy B. DiBernardino on charges of possession of controlled substance without a prescription and disorderly intoxication.

• Jose Alvarez, 56, Clewiston, was arrested Oct. 18 by Deputy G. Camacho on charges of driving while a license suspended and habitual offender and felony probation violation.

• Jordan Whidden, 37, LaBelle, was arrested Oct. 19 by Deputy I. Cadena on charges of battery by strangulation, resist officer without violence and aggravated battery.

• Lothartio Perkins, 52, Clewiston, was arrested Oct. 20 by Deputy B. DiBernardino on charges of possession of controlled substance without a prescription.

• WilsonDomingo, 25, LaBelle, was arrested Oct. 20 by Deputy G. Willis on charges of felony violation probation.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.