Joyce Clarice Montz

Posted Monday, July 22, 2024 12:00 am

Joyce, 91 years old, joyfully went to be with the Lord on July 15, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on March 28th, 1933, Clarice was the daughter of Noeba Ariel Blake and Elsie Capitola (Nipper) Blake. On March 6th, 1955, Clarice married her husband and sweetheart of 69+ years, Walter Franklin Montz, Sr.

A beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and friend, Clarice was known for her boundless generosity and compassion. As a devoted prayer warrior, she lifted others in prayer every day, offering strength and encouragement. With a heart as expansive as her faith, Clarice embodied kindness and humility, reflecting the love of Jesus in all her actions.

Clarice is survived by her loving husband, Walter Franklin Montz, Sr., daughter Joyce Marcene Miller and son-in-love, Paul Daniel Miller, son Walter Franklin Montz, Jr., daughter-in-love, Amy Medina Montz, grandson Jonathan Paul Miller and grand-daughter-in-love Krislyn Wooley Miller, grand-daughter Alyson Miller Shirley and grandson-in-love Cody Vance Shirley, grand-daughter Lauren Montz Falls and grandson-in-love Stephen James Falls, Jr., and great-grandchildren Benjamin Cody Shirley, Athen Montz Falls, Genevieve Capitola Falls, Jayden Rylee Shirley, and Rhett Jonathan Shirley. Clarice is also survived by sister-in-love, Becky Blake.

Clarice was preceded in death by her parents, Noeba and Elsie Blake, and her siblings Marcia, Lionel, Winton (Winky), Wilma, and Alton.

A celebration of life will be held on July 20th, 2024 at the Placid Temple Church of God with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. and the service at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will be held following the service. The Placid Temple Church of God is located at 51 Lake June Road, Lake Placid, Florida, 33852.

Clarice will be remembered for her beautiful spirit and the love she shared with us all.

Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted with the

Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, FL

863-465-4134.