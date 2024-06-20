Museum reports exhibition a resounding success

Posted Thursday, June 20, 2024 10:55 am

Okeechobee Main Street (OKMS) reports that so far the Smithsonian Institution traveling exhibition “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America” has been a success.

Okeechobee Main Street was expressly chosen by Florida Humanities to host the exhibition as part of the Museum on Main Street project—a national/state/local partnership to bring exhibitions and programs to rural cultural organizations. “Voices and Votes” is still on display at the Okeechobee Historic Courthouse Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The tour ends on July 12, 2024.

Okeechobee Main Street held a reception for the exhibit on June 6. Invited to speak was Okeechobee City Major Dowling Watford, County Commissioner Frank DeCarlo, Daughters of the American Revolution representative Lonnie Kirsh, former OKMS Art Director Bridgette Waldeau, and OKMS Treasurer Marion Heddesheimer. Main Street would like to thank our guest speakers and community members that attended the reception.

Through a selection of photographs, objects, film, audio and interactives, “Voices and Votes” takes a broad look at the nearly 250-year-old American experiment of a government “of, by and for the people.” From the revolution and suffrage, to civil rights and casting ballots, everyone in every community is part of this ever-evolving story—the story of democracy in America. Exhibition sections explore the origins of American democracy, the struggles to obtain and keep the vote, the machinery of democracy, the right to petition and protest beyond the ballot and the rights and responsibilities of citizens.

“We’re thrilled with the community’s reaction to ‘Voices and Votes,” said Jenna Stephens, Main Street Executive Director. “By hosting a Smithsonian exhibition at our institution, we were able to increase our attendance numbers and garner more exposure for Okeechobee Main Street as well as our Historic Courthouse.

Okeechobee Main Street would like to extend special thanks to our volunteers, committees and community. Without your help and support we would not have been able to make this exhibit such a success.

“Voices and Votes: Democracy in America” is part of Museum on Main Street, a unique collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES), state humanities councils across the nation, and local host institutions. To learn more visit museumonmainstreet.org, sites.si.edu.

You can visit the Voices & Votes Museum display at the Okeechobee County Historic Courthouse , 304 NW 2nd Street,

Monday – Friday 9 a.m to 5 p.m. If you have any questions please call Jenna Stephens at Okeechobee Main Street 863-357-6246