Okeechobee Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).
- Erminia Meras, 34, Northwest Eighth Avenue, was arrested Sept. 30 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with grand theft auto and driving without a license. Bond was set at $5,500.
- Rayburn King, 32, U.S. 441 Southeast, was arrested Oct. 4 on an Okeechobee County warrant for dealing in stolen property and giving false information to a pawn shop. Bond was set at $30,000.
- Daniel Phillips, 23, Northeast 11th Street, was arrested October 2 by OCPD Officer Alexis Bieger and charged with aggravated battery. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Anthony Bormuth, 36, at large, was arrested Oct. 1 by OCSO Deputy Ivan Sanchez and charged with habitual driving without a license. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Alexis Taber, 32, Southeast 33rd Terrace, was arrested Oct. 3 by ONTF and charged with possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $11,000.
- Jose Delacruz, 36, Southwest Third Street, was arrested Oct. 3 by ONTF and charged with sale of drugs within 1,000 feet of a specified area and delivery of drugs within 1,000 feet. Bond was set at $150,000.
- Cecil Bristor, 66, Northeast Second Street, was arrested Oct. 3 by ONTF and charged with possession within 1,000 feet of a specified area and sale of illegal narcotics within 1,000 feet. Bond was set at $150,000.
- Breaira Smith, 25, Northeast 15th Avenue, was arrested Oct. 3 by ONTF and charged with possession within 1,000 feet of a specified area and sale of illegal narcotics within 1,000 feet. Bond was set at $100,000.
- Corey DeLange, 36, Northeast 30th Avenue, was arrested Oct. 3 by ONTF and charged with sale of methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell. Bond was set at $45,000.
- Mark Joliff Jr., 38, Northeast 30th Avenue, was arrested Oct. 3 by ONTF and charged with sale of methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell. Bond was set at $45,000.
- Chris Luis, 18, Northwest 165th Street, was arrested Oct. 3 by OCSO Sgt. Aric Majere and charged with battery/inmate on inmate. Bond was set at $10,000.
- Rebecca Thacker, 30, Northeast 14th Avenue, was arrested Oct. 3 by OCSO Deputy Gabe Greseth and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond was set at $5,000.
- Benito Jose Jaimes Antunez, 34, Northwest 39th Avenue, was arrested Oct. 4 by OCSO Deputy Anthony Medina and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license. Bond was set at $7,000.
- Michael Palomino, 47, Northwest 254th Street, was arrested Oct. 4 by ONTF and charged with possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond to be set.
- Russell Lange, 51, Sebring, was arrested Oct. 4 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $2,000.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.