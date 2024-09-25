Okeechobee County Board of County Commission rescheduled Sept. 26 Regular BOCC Meeting

Posted Wednesday, September 25, 2024 11:53 am

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Board of County Commissioners have rescheduled the Thursday, September 26, 2024 regular session meeting at 9 a.m. to Friday, September 27, 2024 AT 9 a.m. at the “Judge William L. Hendry Courtroom” at the Historic Courthouse, 304 NW 2nd Street, Okeechobee, Florida; and

will proceed with the 2nd and FINAL Budget Public Hearing as currently scheduled on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 5:01 p.m.

It is anticipated that Tropical Storm Helene will be passing Okeechobee County the morning of September 26, 2024, and in abundance of caution the regular scheduled meeting is being rescheduled to Friday, September 27, 2024 at 9 a.m.

It is also anticipated that Tropical Storm Helene will have passed by Okeechobee County late afternoon on September 26, 2024, and therefore the 2nd and FINAL Budget Public Hearing will continue as previously scheduled on September 26, 2024 at 5:01 p.m.

David Hazellief, Chair

Board of County Commissioners



Okeechobee County, Florida

Jerald D. Bryant, Clerk

Board of County Commissioners

Okeechobee County, Florida