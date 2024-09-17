Purchase assistance funding is available for first-time homebuyers

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 9/17/24

Funding will provide up to $100,000 to assist income eligible applicants with acquiring their first home...

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Palm Beach County’s Department of Housing and Economic Development (HED) announces the availability of HOME Investments Partnership First-Time Homebuyer Program funds.

Funding will provide up to $100,000 to assist income eligible applicants with acquiring their first home (including acquisition, acquisition/rehabilitation, new construction, down payment, and closing costs) that will be used as their primary place of residence.

The online application portal will open on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024 at noon, and close on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. (or until 30 applications have been submitted). Applications must be submitted online, and will be processed on a first submitted, first qualified, first served basis, subject to funding availability. All financial assistance will be in the form of a deferred loan secured by a recorded Mortgage, Promissory Note, and Declaration of Restrictions. Eligible applicants can apply by visiting the website at https://pbcgov.com/HED.

Pre-Application Orientation: Before submitting an application, applicants may attend one of the Virtual Pre-Application Orientations listed below:

• Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 at noon
• Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at 4 p.m.

• Monday, Oct. 7, 2024 at 10 a.m.

The Virtual Pre-Application Orientation Meeting WebEx link is:
https://pbc-gov.webex.com/pbc-gov/j.php?MTID=m24e1055929358bf22ad016d83295d2d9
Meeting Number: 2313 066 5492
Password: 5CAnQTPun67
(OR) Dial 904-900-2303 to join by phone


For additional information, please contact:
Mortgage and Housing Investments Division at 561-233-3600
Antoinette Prescott at 561-233-3606 or Rommel Sankhi at 561-233-3693 or via email at HEDverify@pbcgov.org

