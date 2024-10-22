Celebrate your loved one’s life in a way that’s as independent as they were – in the Lake Okeechobee News and Caloosa Belle Independent and SouthCentralFloridaLife.com. Share fond memories, photos and information on celebrations of life using our easy, step-by-step process.
OKEECHOBEE – Robert Ray Bailey passed away on September 20, 2024. He was born on August 18, 1952, in Spencer, Iowa. A resident of Okeechobee for over 40 years, Robert was a devoted believer in God. He proudly served in the United States Air Force for six years. He loved fishing, cheering on the Miami Dolphins, enjoying good food, spending time with his family, surfing, watching Star Trek and Star Wars, going to the movies, and raising farm animals.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Frederick Bailey, and his mother, Eloise Maxine Maiden.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sandra Lee Bailey of Okeechobee; his children, Christina Herndon (Brian) of Ray City, Georgia, Robert Bailey (Karen) of Thomasville, Georgia, and Luke Bailey (Amber) of Okeechobee, Florida; his six grandchildren, Haiden Hall (Asa), Hailey Mathis (Trenton), Michael Herndon, Brailyn Bailey, Carson Bailey, and Maddison Bailey; his two great-grandchildren, Langston Mathis and Wells Childree; his brother, Jeffrey Bailey of Dunedin, Florida; his sisters, Victoria Bailey Morein (Michael) of Trinity, Florida, Brenda Bailey of Tarpon Springs, Florida, Alisa Bailey Tourek of Bellevue, Nebraska, Ellen Kleinasser of Lititz, Pennsylvania, and Clara Bailey Gobe of New Port Richey, Florida; along with many nieces, nephews, and loving family members.
Family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until service at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2024 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com.
All arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.