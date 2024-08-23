Sheriff's office has Safe Exchange Spot

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
OKEECHOBEE -- On July 1, 2024, Safe Exchange of Minor Children (“Cassie Carli Law”) received an update. The bill addresses several aspects of family law cases regarding custody of a minor child regarding a parenting plan and/or timesharing and creates a new requirement for a designated place for a neutral, safe exchange location for use by parents of a common child.
Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office already had a spot for an online purchase exchange but converted it to meet the bill's requirements.
OCSO addressed public concerns about the area's lighting by installing new lights and ensuring proper illumination during nighttime hours. (Thank you, Mr. Jimmy Christmas Crew) This, in turn, made the 24-hour video that was already in place more defined. Additional camera angles are now in place for a wider field of view for the two spots.
New signage was installed by Custom Graphics and Signs, and a vibrant purple paint job was completed by Detention Deputy J. Raulerson and his crew.
Feel free to use the designated spots at 504 NW 4th St., Okeechobee, Florida, 34974, at any time of the day or night. Sheriff Noel E. Stephen is committed to ensuring the area is a "Safe Spot" with video monitoring, proper illumination, and video recording. The location is just feet away from the Sheriff's Office.