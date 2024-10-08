Task force seeks information on suspects

By Sgt. Jack Nash
PIO OCSO
OKEECHOBEE — On Oct. 4, 2024, members of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force arrested several individuals throughout Okeechobee County on probable cause drug charges.
The following individuals were arrested, and their charges are shown:
* Mark Jolliff (38) – Sale of methamphetamine. Jolliff was arrested in May 2024 for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute in Okeechobee County and is currently awaiting those charges.
* Jose Delacruz (36) – Sale of methamphetamine, Delacruz has nine arrests here in Okeechobee County, with several being drug-related, including a manufacturing and intent to distribute charge.
* Breaira Smith (25) - Sale of cocaine: Smith has a short but violent history of arrests in Okeechobee County, with fourteen arrests to date. In addition to narcotics arrests, she also has charges of home invasion, premeditated murder, and aggravated fleeing and eluding.
* Cecil Bristol (66) - Sale of cocaine, with only three arrests by our office, including this one, the others being minor crimes for theft
* Corey Delange, 36, was arrested for the sale of methamphetamine. Delange has been arrested eight times in Okeechobee County, mostly for contempt of court orders, with one prior charge for selling methamphetamine in 2022.
* Alexis Taber, 31, was arrested for possession of Fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. Taber has been arrested five times before, with only one previous possession charge. Other charges include battery and driving without a license.
The Narcotics Task Force is asking the public for help in locating the listed individuals below who also have drug-related charges pending but were not located during the "sweep."
Those individuals are (old booking photos)
If you have information on the whereabouts of the above individuals, contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers HOTLINE: 1-800-273-8477.